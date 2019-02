× Crews are Working to Fix Two Water Main Breaks in KC

Kansas City, Mo. — Crews in Kansas City are working to repair two separate water main breaks causing issues for metro customers.

KC Water is reporting a 24″ main break at 3340 West Coleman Road and a 12″ main break at 130th Street and State Line Road.

According to KC Water, “We know a lot of people are affected by both and are working quickly to restore water.”