Family concerned for metro mom and baby after weeks with no word

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An Excelsior Springs mother and her baby gone have been gone for three weeks, and their family says they just want to know they are alright.

Melanie Goodman, also known as Anna, and her 4-month-old daughter, Charlotte were last seen on January 20. KCPD says at this time there is no evidence of foul play.

Police haven't said exactly when three Sundays ago Goodman was last seen. They believe she may have left on her own. Her mother, Beth Alford, says she's not mad if Anna decided to leave, and just wants to know she's safe.

"When she left she had their 4 month old baby with her, and she left five boys with her husband at the church, so I'm concerned for her safety," Alford said. "I need to know that she's okay, and I`m concerned about the baby, and her other children."

Goodman was attending church at Old St. Patrick's Oratory in Downtown Kansas City according to family. Her husband posted on Facebook that the 38-year-old left with the baby sometime during mass, and never came back. Alford, who lives out of state, says she hasn't seen or heard from Anna since.

"I have no idea," Alford said "I have no idea. I haven't heard from at her at all since she's been missing. We don't talk much. We haven't been in contact much over the past years. I haven't heard anything at all where she might be."

Alford says she is praying for her daughter, and granddaughter. She says the situation is painful for the entire family, and hopes if Anna is troubled in some way she can get the help she needs.

"I'm hoping that she has just told somebody that she needs a safe place to go, and that's where she is, but it being this long it being three weeks I just have an uneasy feeling that she may not be okay, and the baby may not be okay - so that's what worries me is that it's just been so long and no one has come forward with any information," Alford said.

She says it would mean so much to know at least that they are safe. That way she, and so many others wouldn't have to worry anymore.

"I would be very relieved," Alford said. "We're not in contact very often, but I do still love her and I care about her, and I care that she's safe, and I would really just feel very relieved to know that she's okay, and the baby is okay."

FOX4 spoke with Goodman's husband, but he does not want to make a public statement at this time.

Goodman has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is five foot six, and weighs around 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red coat and a flowered dress. She may be carrying a Michael Kors backpack and a tan baby bag.

If you have any information about Goodman and her daughter you are asked to DIRECTLY contact the Kansas City Police Department at 816-526-5136 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.