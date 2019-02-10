Homer Bailey, Royals agree to minor league contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right-hander Homer Bailey and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire 12-year career in Cincinnati, making 212 starts and going 67-77 with a 4.56 ERA. Bailey was traded from the Reds to the Dodgers in a seven-player deal in December, then was released and became a free agent.

Bailey has thrown a pair of no-hitters, the first against Pittsburgh in September 2012 and the other against San Francisco the following July. He won 24 games over those two seasons.

He’s also dealt with injuries the past few years, though, starting the season on the disabled list each year from 2015-17. Bailey made eight starts total in 2015 and 2016.

If he is added to the 40-man roster, Bailey would get the $555,000 big league minimum from the Royals, which would be offset against the $23 million he is owed by the Dodgers in the final guaranteed season of a $105 million, six-year deal he signed with Cincinnati.

Royals’ pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Arizona, for spring training Tuesday.