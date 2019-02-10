Iconic Kansas City businesses roll out red carpet for Valentines Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At iconic Kansas City businesses like Hallmark and Russell Stover, Valentine's Day cards and chocolates are huge. In fact, for both businesses, its their second largest holiday, and they go all out.

Chocolate Strawberries by the dozens fly out the doors at metro Russell Stover stores.

"Throughout the week of Valentines Day we dip nearly 30 thousand berries at our KC stores. The strawberries are best when enjoyed within 24 hours of dipping, so we dip them fresh in the morning everyday, Christi Jones from Russell Stover's said.

Russell Stovers also offers heart-shaped boxes of chocolates in every flavor and size, and this year they have re-crafted all of their sugar-free candies using Stevia as a sweetener.

Hallmark stores around the metro realize that Valentine's Day is no longer just for lovers. They offer plenty of cute options for kids and women who want to celebrate "Galentines". From wine glasses, to jewelry to candles and cooking accessories.

"Its a fun way to show your girlfriends you care," Kaye Crosswhite from Naomi's Hallmark in Shawnee said.