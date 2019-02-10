× KC Forum: Local Author, Free Weddings and Charlie’s House

2019-06 . I host a public affairs radio show on Q104 and KC102 on Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am, and it is posted here on Fox 4’s website. This week we meet a local author who makes history come alive during the prohibition. Charlie’s House carries on spreading the word about keeping homes safe for children. Unity Temple is holding free weddings on Valentine’s Day.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Music: The Elders

Voice: