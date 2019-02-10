Miami police release video showing woman possibly being abducted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- Newly released surveillance video shows what looks like a violent abduction.

Miami police are trying to identify the woman seen in the video who walked into a shop Friday night.

She reportedly told witnesses, "call 911" and "he's going to kill me."

A short time later a man pulls up. Witnesses say the man from the car hit the woman about 20 times, before forcing her into the car.

Detectives don't know who the woman or her alleged attacker is.

The vehicle is being described as a newer model white Nissan Altima with a paper tag. Partial numbers on the tag are either CFJ7 or CJF7.