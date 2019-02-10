Missouri woman killed after vehicle loses control on slush-covered road

SWEET SPRINGS, Mo. — A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Missouri 127, a half mile north of 245th Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2002 Kia Sportage was traveling northbound on Missouri 127 when they began sliding on the slush-covered road. They then went off the road and struck a warning sign post, causing the vehicle to become airborne and overturn, striking two embankments before coming to a rest on its roof.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Sweet Springs was reported to have moderate injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. She has been identified as 55-year-old Sherri L. Jones, of Sweet Springs.

Neither the driver or Jones were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.