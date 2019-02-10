Officials say Clinton trailer home fire may have been intentionally set

CLINTON, Mo. — Fire officials are investigating a possible arson after a trailer home caught fire Sunday morning in Clinton, Missouri.

The fire was reported around 9:14 a.m. near Highway 7 and Water Street. When crews arrived they found the trailer home with smoke coming from the front and fire showing from the exterior around the front door. Crews found the small fire in the living room area next to the front door.

The fire was quickly brought under control, according to the Clinton, Missouri Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

While investigating the cause of the fire, crews found evidence that suggested the fire had been intentionally set. Fire officials aid the trailer home had been without utilities or active tenants for several years at the time of the fire.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting to determine the exact cause of the fire. A suspect has not been identified at this time.