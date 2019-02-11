× Honeywell Aerospace to move jobs from Wichita, Washington state to Olathe

WICHITA, Kan. — Honeywell Aerospace is expected to close its Wichita facility and move its jobs to Olathe by the end of the year.

Honeywell spokesman Scott Sayres confirmed Friday that the company will move jobs from Wichita and Renton, Washington to Olathe. He said the company’s plant in Olathe is centrally located and has the capacity to handle more work.

The jobs will move from Wichita by the end of the year and from Washington in the next 1.5 years.

The Wichita Eagle reports Sayres wouldn’t say how many jobs are involved, but Olathe Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim McKee said he understood it would be hundreds of jobs.

Sayres said some Wichita workers will have the potential to relocate to Olathe.