Be a child’s Valentine by donating during the first annual Love Fund ‘Love-A-Thon’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Valentine’s Day, The Love Fund for Children is holding a “Love-A-Thon” to raise money that will help children across the metro with unmet needs. The list is long, and the Love Fund works directly with youth service professionals such as case managers, therapists, counselors and medical care providers to help kids in need.

Your gifts from the heart can provide a child with:

$25 – infant stroller

– infant stroller $50 – backpack & school supplies​

– backpack & school supplies​ $100 – Clothes and shoes for school

– Clothes and shoes for school ​$250 – A crib & bedding​

– A crib & bedding​ $500 – Specialty Medical Equipment​

– Specialty Medical Equipment​ $1,000 – Adaptive Summer Camp

About The Love Fund:

The Love Fund for Children bridges the gap in youth services by partnering with youth advocates to fulfill unique, unmet needs of children across Kansas City, helping to build a strong Kansas City community in which every child lives a life without need. At a time when State and Federal budgets were being decreased the Love Fund was created to fill the gap.

It was founded in 1981 thanks to a news story done by FOX4’s Cynthia Smith, and got its start with an envelope of $1,200 and viewer support. In the 38 years since, The Love Fund has helped over 100,000 children and currently serves 3,000 through year-round programming.

The Love Fund meets the needs of each individual child recognizing that each request is unique. The average Love Fund case is $100. Items that are most frequently requested are: clothing, shoes, beds, hygiene products, and school supplies. Other items provided include medical devices, dental assistance, tutoring, counseling, eye glasses, specialty summer camp scholarships, and therapeutic equipment.