Man charged in 2017 KC deadly shooting near 7th and Norton Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting death of a 55-year-old man in October 2017 in Kansas City.

Anthony L. Robinson, 27, has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Harlon Dunbar on October 26, 2017.

According to court documents, on Oct. 26, 2017, Kansas City, Missouri police officers responded to a reported shooting near 7th Street and Norton Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located the Dunbar, lying in the road injured from a gunshot wound. Dunbar was pronounced dead on the scene.

One witness reported Robinson got into the front passenger seat of her minivan, pointed a gun at her and told her to drive to 37th Street and Bales. The witness called 911 and reported she had witnessed the killing and was directed to drive by the suspect.

Robinson was made a possible suspect from physical descriptions provided by witnesses compared to an investigative report from an earlier separate incident.

He was arrested in April 2018, in which he stated he was not at the scene of the killing and did not shoot Dunbar. After being informed he had been identified by witnesses, Robinson continued to deny his involvement.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond for Robinson.

39.099727 -94.578567