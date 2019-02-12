15-year-old girl dies after shooting outside Central Academy of Excellence school in KC

Posted 10:25 pm, February 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:27AM, February 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenage girl died Tuesday night after a shooting outside the Central Academy of Excellence school in Kansas City.

Police were sent to the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3221 Indiana Street, the address of the Kansas City high school. KCPD later said the shooting happened in the school's parking lot.

Witnesses told police the girl and the suspect, another teen girl, were involved in a disturbance during a basketball game at the school. The suspect was escorted out of the school by security, and a few minutes later the victim left the school.

That's when the suspect shot at her and then fled in a gray or light blue minivan, police said.

A man at the scene told FOX4 the victim was his 15-year-old granddaughter. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries, the grandfather said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

