Contestant on “The Price is Right” has hilarious reaction to winning

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — A man sporting a unique hairstyle and lots of energy left “The Price is Right” host Drew Carey in tears laughing Tuesday.

Jeffory was so excited to win on the show that he took off running, jumping and eventually did the worm. At one point his shoe flew off so he kicked the other one off before hoping on his new motorcycle.

“It’s not a mullet, it’s a mudflap,” Jeffory’s shirt said adding to his character.

Just a few weeks ago a clip of a contestant taking the stage late got lots of attention because she was in the bathroom when her name was called.

So much to unpack here on The Price Is Right today. The Mullet. The T-shirt. The worm. The shoe loss. The second (albeit intentional) shoe loss. The barefoot celebration. Truly a one of a kind character. pic.twitter.com/Aw3LPZbsME — Eric M. Hammer (@TheEricHammer) February 12, 2019

@JohnnyBCool 38 seconds of pure gold on Price is Right. Lolzzzz pic.twitter.com/ri3NW9gOug — rizzo (@rizzosarge) February 12, 2019