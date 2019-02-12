Frustrated drivers want more action on potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More drivers are complaining about damage to their cars caused by potholes.

A growing number of drivers say government needs to do more to make roadways safe.

Repeated freezes and thaws this winter are wreaking havoc on the pavement.

Jan Aylward didn't make it to work on time Tuesday morning, after suffering a flat tire driving on Ward Parkway, near 70th Street.

A pothole ripped the sidewall of one of her tires.

Aylward says there are so many holes in the left lane, and some are deep enough to be craters, that she believes the city should close the lane to traffic until repairs are made.

She says she's lucky she had her husband nearby to change the tire.

"A warning would have been great," Aylward said. "A few cones or something saying, that lane should not be open. Period. It’s not just one pothole. It is just peppered. So yeah, they need to do something. Somebody is going to get hurt."

Lynda Brand drove to work Tuesday morning with the spare tire on her convertible after hitting what she calls a huge hole on Interstate 35 Monday as she approached the Bond Bridge.

She's out nearly $400 to replace her tire, and says the state needs to determine which holes are the worst, and either fix them or mark them for drivers right away.

The city wants drivers to report potholes to its 311 Action Line. Kansas City has up to seven crews on the streets every day trying to patch potholes.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews are not working Tuesday because it's a state holiday, Lincoln's birthday, but drivers who experience potholes from damage on highways can learn how to file a claim for damages at: https://www.modot.org/form/file-a-claim