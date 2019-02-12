Independence woman killed in shooting, suspect in custody

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A suspect is in custody following the shooting death of an Independence woman late Monday night.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to an aggravated assault just before 11 p.m. near W. Sheley Rd. and W. Scott Pl. in Independence, Missouri.

When officers arrived on scene they located a woman inside a home who had died from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Shaunte P. McIntosh, of Independence.

Police said a suspect has been taken into police custody but has not been identified at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.