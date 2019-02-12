KCK police identify man found shot to death along with stolen car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have now identified the person killed in a shooting late last week in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers with the KCK Police Department responded to the shooting just after midnight Thursday, Feb. 7, on North 70th Terrace, just north of Riverview Ave.

Responding officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and found a key for a stolen 2019 Honda laying next to him.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Donnell C. Preston, of KCK.

Police said the Honda was stolen from Legends Honda and found in a parking lot adjacent to Preston. The car had multiple bullet holes in it.

There’s no suspect information available at this time. If you know anything that will help police, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.