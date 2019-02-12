KCK Police release photos of person they want to talk to after woman shot at 5th and Quindaro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in KCK are trying to identify a man seen in a black SUV after a woman was shot Tuesday afternoon near 5th and Quindaro Blvd.

Police were called to the shooting scene after 1 p.m.

A woman was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators with KCKPD want to identify a man they say might have information about the crime. He’s described as a black man, 60 to 68 years-old. He was seen driving a black SUV that might have been a Cadillac SRX.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.