KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police who responded to a shooting late Monday found a man dead in the grass.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. near 67th and Paseo.

First responders took the man to a nearby hospital, but he later died.

Police have not yet released a suspect description or identified the victim.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.