KDOT says it’s been nearly a decade since they’ve used this much salt

TOPEKA, Kan. — Crews with both the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Missouri Department of Transportation have had one busy winter so far and it isn’t over yet.

KDOT says crews have used more than 87,600 tons of salt so far in 2019, already more than all of 2018, which didn’t see very much snow until the end of the year in November and December. (See graphic below)

In fact, according to KDOT, the amount of salt this year is the most they have had to use to treat roads since before 2010.

This winter, Kansas City has had 18.8 inches of snow. That’s more than the last three combined.

FOX4 Meteorologist Joe Lauria reports in his latest blog that the Kansas City area could be getting multiple rounds of snow in the next 10 days, with perhaps one of the most favorable repetitive snow patterns in years.

Hopefully street crews can catch a break the next couple days before the next system hits.

