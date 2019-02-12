Man accused of having wives in 3 states arrested in Ohio after fourth woman comes forward

BOSTON — A Maine man accused of marrying three women in as many states, including New Hampshire, now faces allegations from a fourth woman who said he’s married to her, too.

Michael Middleton, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested in Ohio – where his alleged fourth wife lives – one day after he skipped a court appearance in New Hampshire.

Family members of Middleton’s wives said his arrest is justice served.

“I mean, I think he’s a monster,” said Tiffany Collins, whose sister-in-law is married to Middleton. “I really think he’s a monster.”

The family of Ashley Collins, 25, of Ohio, captured a cellphone video as they watched the arrest of the man they said caused them pain.

“She’s devastated,” said Jonathon Collins, Ashley Collins’ brother.

“She a mess,” Tiffany Collins said. “She doesn’t know what to think. He lied to her.”

Ashley Collins’ family said she married Middleton two years ago. He is also married to Alicia Grant, of Exeter, and two other women in Georgia and Alabama.

“He finds their weakness, he finds their insecurities and he preys on it, and then acts like he’s some knight in shining armor and he’s going to give them the world,” Tiffany Collins said.

Tiffany Collins said Middleton isolated her sister-in-law, and she’s glad a tip led to his arrest.

“I think he preys on certain women – women that have been hurt or women that just need that reassurance – and plays whatever part they need and turns them against their family,” she said.

Prosecutors said Middleton probably has more wives. If that’s the case, Ashley Collins’ family is urging them to come forward.

“It is embarrassing for all you women, it is, but to come clean to get this man – the penalty he deserves, that he’s ruined these women’s live, all of them, and their families,” Jonathon Collins said.

Middleton remains behind bars in Ohio, waiting to be extradited to New Hampshire.