Olathe police chief announces retirement after more than 31 years with department

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Chief Steven R. Menke announced Tuesday that he will be retiring on April 2019 after more than 31 years with the Olathe Police Department.

Menke’s career with the department began in March 1988 as a police officer, according to the department. He had many roles including communications officer, patrol officer, field training officer and narcotics detective before becoming chief of police in 2008.

“Chief Menke has been a steady and proven leader who has led the Olathe Police Department to a performance level rarely seen. He is leaving an exceptional legacy, and his high standards and unquestionable integrity are evident in every aspect of the department,” Olathe City Manager Michael Wilkes said. “Our organization and this community will miss his service, but because of him, we are in a great position moving forward.”

Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland said Olathe is a safer city because of Menke.

“I thank him for his dedication to Olathe, support for his fellow officers, and faithful guidance to the council and myself,” Copeland said.

FOX4 reached out to the department to see who will act as interim chief of police when Menke retires and what the next steps are in hiring the next chief of police for the department. They tell FOX4 “management is in the process of determining the best way for us to move forward.”