Pop-up ‘Museum of Good Vibes’ interactive exhibit extends run in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Museum of Good Vibes is a pop-up interactive museum designed to appeal to the Instagram and Snapchat generation, and it's so popular in Kansas City, they're keeping it open even longer.

The exhibit features a ball pit, a forest of streamers, confetti, projected images and other ways to get a perfect, fun photo.

Founder Courtney Callegari first saw the concept on the West Coast and decided to bring it to the Midwest.

"It's a great date night activity. It's fun with friends, and it really pairs well with going out to dinner or going out to the bars later," she said.

Callegari debuted the Museum of Good Vibes in Lawrence. Now it's in Westport.

"We had a huge following in Lawrence, and I wasn't really sure how that would transfer to Kansas City," she said. "But it seems like not only do we have people from Lawrence who are coming here to come see us again, we have a whole new crowd of people cropping up in Kansas City."

The Museum of Good Vibes is sold out through Thursday, so Callefari decided to put additional tickets on sale for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

