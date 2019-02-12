× UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after missing 87-year-old with dementia found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled after Peters was found safe in Raytown.

Original story:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 87-year-old Independence man with dementia, police say.

Kermit Peters was headed to a Papa Murphy’s on 7 Highway in Blue Springs around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to pick up a pizza. He hasn’t been seen since then.

Police said he doesn’t have his cell phone with him.

He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has prescription glasses and was wearing a red shirt, blue coat and blue jeans. He was driving a black 2012 Buick LaCrosse with the Missouri license plate CF11N.

Anyone who sees Peters or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-325-7300.