Tennessee women who use illegal drugs while pregnant could be prosecuted if bill passes

NASHVILLE — Tennessee lawmakers want to prosecute women who use illegal drugs while pregnant if their child is born addicted or harmed as a result of their illegal drug use.

Lawmakers in Tennessee have introduced a bill in both the House and the Senate to do this.

According to the bill, a pregnant woman can avoid prosecution if she partakes in an addition recovery program before the child is born, and she remains in the program after the child is delivered. The mother must also successfully complete the program whether the child is born addicted or harmed.

If the bill is passed, it will take effect July 1, 2019.