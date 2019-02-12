The Chainsmokers musicians Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart (R) arrive at The amfAR Gala New York, the Foundations 21st annual benefit for AIDS research during New York Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
The Chainsmokers announce new concert with November stop in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chainsmokers will bring their 2019 tour to Kansas City.
The duo announced the news Tuesday. Their Kansas City show will be Friday, Nov. 15 at Sprint Center.
Tickets for the show also featuring 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The presale starts Wednesday.