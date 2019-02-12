× The Chainsmokers announce new concert with November stop in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chainsmokers will bring their 2019 tour to Kansas City.

The duo announced the news Tuesday. Their Kansas City show will be Friday, Nov. 15 at Sprint Center.

Tickets for the show also featuring 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The presale starts Wednesday.

