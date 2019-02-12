Woman rescued from house fire in Eastside KC neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire crews rescued a woman from a house fire in an Eastside KC neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the house fire shortly before 7:30 p.m. near E. 41st Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Officials with the Kansas City Fire Department said firefighters were able to rescue an older woman who lived at the home. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Nobody else was inside the home at the time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.