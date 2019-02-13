2 women arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Central Academy of Excellence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting Tuesday night outside of Central Academy of Excellence school that claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl.

Police said the two female suspects were taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Their names will not be released until charges have been filed.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the school, which is near East 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue after a basketball game between Southeast High School and Central Academy of Excellence.

Witnesses told FOX4 there was a heated argument between some girls. School security escorted one of the girls, the suspect, outside, police said. Then after a few minutes passed the second teenager, the victim, walked outside. That’s when the argument escalated into a deadly shooting.

First responders took her to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.The teenager’s mom and aunt told FOX4 that she was hit in the chest.

Family members told FOX4 the teen did not attend Central High School. She was at the game with her twin sister.

“Just not knowing what’s going on,” her grandfather told FOX4. “I was supposed to get a call from her when this event was over. I was supposed to come and pick her up. Now, all of a sudden I am here for a shooting. It’s my kids–my grandkids.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.