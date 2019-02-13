250 bridges across Missouri in need of immediate repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The bridge located at I-29 and Waukomis in the metro is one of the worst bridges in the entire state.

FOX4 learned it is 1 of 4 bridges in the metro Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to replace.

On Wednesday, Parson traded in his jacket for a yellow vest to get a rare, up-close look at one of Missouri's worst crumbling bridges.

The bridge is like 250 others. Needing immediate help across Missouri.

State leaders said it is an issue that's plagued the area for decades.

"Every year we wait to do something on infrastructure, Parson said. The costs go up and the expenses are going to be more. And there will be less projects we get to do at the end of the day."

Parson announced Wednesday the state will cover the cost to replace the bridge at I-29 and Waukomis and three others in the metro.

"This region of the state, Kansas City, will get $74 million or $72 million of that."

A decision allowing Kansas City to reallocate the $72 million to other projects like the Buck O'Neil Bridge.

"And for all the municipalities we partner with, it will be a good way for us to partner with you to get stuff done," Parson said.

A decision the governor said it needed for Kansas City to continue to grow.

"The one thing we know for sure, if you want your business to expand. If you want your town to grow. And you want people to come to this state. You have to have infrastructure in place and we've got to face that issue," Parson said.

An issue he wants to patch one bridge at a time.

The statewide transportation plan says there are more than 900 bridges currently in poor condition. All projects they hope to address in the coming years.