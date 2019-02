× Blue Springs man wins $50,000 on Powerball ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is $50,000 richer thanks to a lucky lottery purchase.

Austin Montez bought the $2 Missouri Lottery Powerball Quick Pick ticket Jan. 26 from Little General Store at NW Woods Chapel Road and NW Valley View Road.

Montez matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were: 8, 12, 20, 21 and 32 with a Powerball of 10.