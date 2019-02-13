KBI investigating law enforcement officer’s death in northeast Kansas

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a law enforcement officer in northeast Kansas.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday a member of the Iowa Tribal Police Department discovered a patrol officer from the Sac and Fox Police Department, deceased in his patrol vehicle.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI’s help to investigate the circumstance of the death.

KBI said the name of the officer will be released when their family has been notified.

At this time, foul play is not suspected, but a full investigation is being conducted, according to KBI.

According the the police department’s website, the Sac and Fox Police Department consists of five full-time officers.

The Sac and Fox Police Department is responsible for all criminal complaints on the Sac and Fox Reservation in both Kansas and Nebraska and also on all tribal trust properties.