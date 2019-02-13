KCK police say woman shot near 5th & Quindaro has died & they’re still looking for man who possibly has info.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police now say the woman shot near 5th and Quindaro Boulevard Tuesday afternoon has died.

Officials released two photos of a man they want to speak with about the shooting that happened after 1 p.m.

According to police, the man is 60 to 68 years old. He was seen driving the black SUV pictured below. Officials think it might have been a Cadillac SRX.

Investigators think the man, who is pictured below, has information to help them in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.