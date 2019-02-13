KCPD continues search for girl they believe shot teenager outside of h.s. basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl outside of Central Academy of Excellence school Tuesday night.

Police have only said the suspect is a teenage girl who drove away from the scene in a gray or light blue minivan. If you have any more information that can help them in their investigation or know where the suspect is, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the school, which is near East 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue after a basketball game between Southeast High School and Central Academy of Excellence.

Witnesses told FOX4 there was a heated argument between some girls. School security escorted one of the girls, the suspect, outside, police said. Then after a few minutes passed the second teenager, the victim, walked outside. That's when the argument escalated into a deadly shooting.

First responders took her to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.The teenager's mom and aunt told FOX4 that she was hit in the chest.

Family members told FOX4 the teen did not attend Central High School. She was at the game with her twin sister.

"Just not knowing what's going on," her grandfather told FOX4. "I was supposed to get a call from her when this event was over. I was supposed to come and pick her up. Now, all of a sudden I am here for a shooting. It's my kids--my grandkids."