FOX4 Forecast: Brief break from winter

Posted 4:00 am, February 13, 2019, by , and , Updated at 12:45PM, February 13, 2019

We'll enjoy a break from winter today with highs in the 50-55° range. Tomorrow we'll start out warm but a cold front arrives midday dropping our temps from the 50s to the 20s by dinner time!  This sets the stage for a snow storm which we'll discuss in the forecast here.

 

The Forecast

Long Ranger

