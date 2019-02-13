Local girl has the coolest Valentine’s Day box featuring Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local girl will likely be the envy of all of her friends at her school Valentine's Day party.

Lisa Winship shared a photo of her daughter with the unique box they built, and it resembles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The box has Mahomes' signature hair, headband and jersey. Instead the traditional football pants, he has heart-shaped patches on each knee.

"LOVE our Mahomes Valentine's Day box!" Winship told FOX4. "It's wonderful when our children are inspired by positive role models-- they're hard to find."

Winship is a teacher and added that she enjoyed her time off during the snow days to just be "mom."