Netflix sets release date for Season 3 of 'Queer Eye' that filmed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last year, the Fab Five of Netflix’s hit show “Queer Eye” took over Kansas City. This spring, fans will finally be able to see what they were up to.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the new season, which is made up of eight episodes, will premiere on March 15. The Fab Five shared the big announcement with a teaser video on social media. See it below.

After filming seasons one and two in Georgia, the Emmy-winning reality makeover show filmed its third season here in Kansas City. The Fab Five even spoke in front of hundreds of fans last fall at the Kansas City Public Library, promoting their new book, “Queer Eye: Love Yourself, Love Your Life.”

The teaser video doesn’t give a lot of info about the Fab Five’s adventures in KC. So unless there are more previews in the coming weeks, fans will just have to wait until March 15 to find out.

All five co-hosts — Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) — are returning for the third installment.

The series has been praised for its fresh take on the concept that originated on Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” which aired for five seasons.