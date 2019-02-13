Officials looking for man connected to shooting in Leavenworth County

EASTON, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate someone they believe is connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

Deputies and detectives responded to the reported shooting around 8:15 a.m. at a home near 3rd and Broad Street in Easton, Kansas.

Deputies found a 58-year-old male shooting victim inside the home. He was reported to be conscious and alert. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking for 43-year-old Daniel W. Owens. The sheriff’s office says Owens has ties to the Easton area as well as the city of Leavenworth and the Kansas City, Kansas area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office (913) 682-5724.