Park University now offers esports program and scholarships for people to join

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Gaming for scholarships.

A local university is now offering money to college students who excel at playing video games.

Park University Wednesday officially unveiled its Parkade Battleground, which is underground on the Parkville school's campus.

Seven students who tried out for the team in the fall now represent the university as they take on other college players across the nation.

Right now, they are competing in the video game 'League of Legends'.

They have a coach who plans to recruit good high school gamers to join the program, enticing them with small scholarships with hopes she can build this esports program into one of the best.

"A lot of the students are also just really excited to be able to bring video gaming to their college experience and to be able to connect with other students that have similar interest as them and then also, it’s just a lot of fun," Park University esports coach Ashley Jones said.

The Pirates are off to a rough start in their inaugural season - they've lost their first three matches but hope to improve as they compete against different colleges every week.