Silver Alert issued in Independence for missing 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s disease, police say.

Leo Anderson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at an Independence home near East 54th Street and Jennings Court.

Police say they believe he was headed to Tulsa, Oklahoma, but he doesn’t have his cell phone with him and hasn’t been heard from since he left Independence.

Anderson is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 190 pounds with white hair and green eyes. He was wearing glasses, a two-tone gray shirt and dark pants and was driving a maroon 2014 Honda Accord with the Missouri license plate EG65B.

Anyone who sees Anderson or has any information for police is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-325-7300.