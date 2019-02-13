Sir Elton John says ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ in final Kansas City concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sir Elton John played his final concert in Kansas City on Wednesday night at the same venue he opened back in 2007, the Sprint Center.

It was part of his 300-concert, three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour scheduled through 2021.

A sold out crowd came in boas, sunglasses of all sizes, and sequins for a concert that for some was 50 years in the making.

“It just means everything. I actually listened to his music on the way down here. Puts tears in my eyes because this is the soundtrack of my life," said Beth Zebley, who missed a concert with a sick friend in the parking lot outside of John's first North America tour.

“This is my first time seeing him. I’ve been a fan since I was 10 years old he ignited my passion for music since a child so this is a dream come true," Katrina Kurtz said.

John opened with a fan favorite, "Benny and the Jets."

“The entire crowd is doing the Jetssss," Valerie Christopher said.

Then dazzled fans on the keys with songs like "I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues" and "Tiny Dancer."

“Elton’s magic on the keyboards, then he gets to you with those emotional songs like 'Your Song' and 'Tiny Dancer,'" Mary Johnston said.

