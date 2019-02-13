Trial date set for KU football’s Pooka Williams in domestic battery case

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A trial date has been set for a KU football player accused of physically assaulting a woman at a Lawrence apartment last December.

On Wednesday, a Douglas County District Court Judge set Anthony “Pooka” Williams’ trial for June 3 at 9 a.m.

Williams was originally granted diversion at a court appearance on Jan. 9, but an agreement on the terms has not been reached. He’s scheduled to appear in court again May 30 for a status hearing.

Court documents say Williams admitted to campus police that he pushed a woman he was having a sexual relationship with just after midnight on Dec 5. at an apartment complex in Lawrence.

The victim told investigators that Williams allegedly punched her in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat. Police said the 18-year-old woman had bruises on her arms and her side.

Soon after Williams was arrested and charged, he was suspended from the KU football team.

Kansas Head Coach Les Miles provided this statement at the time:

“We are aware of a reported incident involving Pooka Williams, and we are taking these allegations very seriously. We have suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”

Williams earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. He ran for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 289 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions.