Kansas City area’s first medical marijuana clinic hosts grand opening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first board-certified medical cannabis clinic in the Kansas City area is hosting a grand opening Wednesday evening.

The Green Clinics, located in the River Market, will welcome the public, introduce staff, discuss the therapeutic uses of cannabis and answer questions about the new laws and what they mean for Missouri residents.

The event is set to take place from 4 to 7 p.m.

To use cannabis, patients first must obtain certification of a qualifying condition from a state-licensed physician. The Green Clinics’ staff doctors, who are state licensed and board certified, will evaluate patients and provide the necessary “physician certification” document if the patients meet the state requirements.

The patient will then submit an application, along with their physician certification document to the state, beginning July 4. The state will then review the patients’ applications and if the patients meet the requirements, will issue a card required to legally buy and possess cannabis.

The clinic said if patients want to be among the first to obtain medical cannabis cards, they need to begin a patient/doctor relationship as soon as possible with a state-licensed physician.

“Our clinic is not a rubber stamp,” Green Clinics CEO Emily Branch said. “That’s not how it works. Not everyone who wants to use cannabis will qualify, and we’re sticklers for following the law and its spirit to the letter.”

The Green Clinics can be reached at 816-514-0023 or patients can schedule an appointment online.