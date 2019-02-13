Watch Live: KCPS superintendent talks gun violence after 15-year-old student shot and killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell is speaking out after the ongoing wave of gun violence in the community.

This follows in the wake of a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the parking lot at Central Academy of Excellence where a 15-year-old girl was shot in the parking lot.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the school, which is near East 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue after a basketball game between Southeast High School and Central Academy of Excellence.

Witnesses told FOX4 there was a heated argument between some girls. School security escorted one of the girls, the suspect, outside, police said. Then after a few minutes passed the second teenager, the victim, walked outside. That’s when the argument escalated into a deadly shooting.

First responders took her to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.The teenager’s mom and aunt told FOX4 that she was hit in the chest.

Family members told FOX4 the teen did not attend Central High School. She was at the game with her twin sister.

“Just not knowing what’s going on,” her grandfather told FOX4. “I was supposed to get a call from her when this event was over. I was supposed to come and pick her up. Now, all of a sudden I am here for a shooting. It’s my kids–my grandkids.”