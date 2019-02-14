Chaz on the Plaza shares recipes for items on their Valentine’s Day menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roast Red Pepper Bisque

Ingredients:

3 Red Bell Pepper Roasted, Peeled, and deseeded

1 ½ Cup Heavy Cream

1 ½ Cup Whole Milk

3oz Butter

3oz Corn Starch Slurry

Directions:

Heat cream and milk until warm. Add roasted red peppers and simmer for 35 minutes. Blend, then place back into a pot and bring to a boil. Add corn starch slurry and season with salt and pepper. Finish with butter.

Grilled Salmon & White Chocolate

Ingredients:

6oz Scottish Salmon

4oz Lemon Olive Oil Mash Potatoes

2oz White Chocolate Cream

1oz Lemon Berry Salad

Directions:

Grill your salmon to your liking. Top with lemon olive oil mash potatoes. Serve with white chocolate sauce and lemon berry salad.

For the Lemon Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

5 Russet Potatoes (peeled)

1 lemon

7oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions:

Boil the peeled Russet Potatoes. When soft, remove from stove and drain. Then, rice the potatoes in a food mill. In a pot, add warm riced potatoes and zest of 1 lemon. Then, while stirring slowly, add 7 oz extra virgin olive oils. Mash potatoes. Season with salt and pepper.

For the White Chocolate Cream

Ingredients:

4oz Heavy Cream

2oz Chopped White Chocolate

1 teaspoon Vanilla Paste

1oz Sugar

Directions:

Heat cream on the stove and mix in sugar and vanilla. Then, add white chocolate until thickened.

Lemon Berry Salad

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Fresh Chopped Thyme

½ Shallot (diced)

Pinch of Salt

1 Lemon (Zested and Juiced)

1oz Sugar

1 Pint Raspberries

1 pint Blackberries

1 pint of Blueberries

Directions:

Combine thyme, shallot, salt, lemon and sugar, and let sit for 30 minutes. Then, 10 minutes before serving, mix in the raspberries, blackberries and blueberries.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.