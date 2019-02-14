Clinical trial at metro hospital might have saved man from heart failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- New technology available at a metro hospital might have saved a man from heart failure.

John Warner has a condition called ventricular tachycardia, or V-tach, where his heart beats too quickly.

After a fainting episode, he was shocked with a defibrillator and life-flighted to Saint Luke's Hospital in Lee's Summit where he took part in a clinical research study with a special vest that was able to help find the source of his heart trouble.

The CardioInsight Mapping Vest created a 3-D model of his heart, so doctors could pinpoint the exact source of his abnormal heart rhythm and correct it.

During a follow up appointment Thursday, Warner said he hasn't had to use the defibrilator since his treatment with the vest.

"I've got some of my energy back, not the way I was before, but I've got some of my energy back," he said. "I feel more normal."

Saint Luke's is one of 10 hospitals in the country to offer the vest. It's the only hospital in the metro to do so.