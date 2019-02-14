Missouri man charged after dog bound with duct tape found in freezing ditch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. -- Authorities in Missouri arrested and charged a man after a dog was discovered dumped in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with duct tape.

FOX2 in St. Louis reports that prosecutors charged Paul Garcia, 39, with felony animal abuse - torture and/or mutilation while animal was alive, and armed criminal action. Garcia remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond. It's unclear if Garcia owned the dog.

Missouri Department of Corrections records show he's served time for multiple domestic assaults, theft and witness tampering. His most recent conviction was for a felony controlled substance charge where he received shock incarceration and a suspended sentence.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that one of its deputies found the dog while on patrol Saturday in the area of Old State Road M and Schneider Road.

The dog was cold, malnourished, and possibly suffering from a concussion. The dog was found in 30-degree weather. Police say that temperatures had dipped into the teens the night before.

The dog who officers have nicknamed "Jimmy" is being treated at an animal hospital. They say he is doing much better.

Anyone with further information about the dog’s owners should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (636) 797-5515.