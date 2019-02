× Family safe from 2-Alarm House Fire in Lee’s Summit

(Lee’s Summit, Mo) — A police officer noticed smoke coming from a home in Lee’s Summit just after 2:00AM. Firefighters responded to the home off 4th and Pryor and found flames shooting out the backside. They called a second alarm. The fire was so large, firefighters had to fight in a defensive mode. A family of 3, and 2 dogs, all made it out safely. Smoke alarms could be heard going off on the scene.