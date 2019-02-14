KC area under Winter Weather Advisory on Friday with 3-6 inches of snow expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for another round of snow on Friday.

The entire Kansas City area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, beginning at 7 a.m. Friday through midnight.

Some of the counties included in that advisory are: Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Buchanan, Caldwell, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri. Several counties to the north and northeast of the metro are also included in the advisory.

FOX4 meteorologists say snow will likely start falling in the late morning, making the afternoon drive slick and messy. They expect the Kansas City area will see 3-6 inches of snow accumulate in the afternoon and evening.

But Friday’s snow is just the beginning.

There are at least two more rounds of winter weather expected across the area over the next week. Kansas City will likely see another 1-3 inches from Saturday night into Sunday morning, and another significant snowstorm is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday.

