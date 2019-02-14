KC bus-driving sweethearts celebrate their love and Valentine’s Day on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the last five years, LaTacia Broome-Elbert has enjoyed being a bus driver for Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

"You get familiar with your people. You know when the're running late. I like it all," Broome-Elbert said Thursday.

One November night in 2014, she was cruising around town behind the wheel of her city bus when she spotted someone special.

"I knew I wanted him. I knew he was a great man," she said with a big laugh.

She picked up that "great man" near Crown Center.

"He was handsome. He just always had a swag about him. He was neat and clean. He was the only one on the bus at the time," Broome-Elbert said.

Little did that lone passenger, Eddie Elbert, know that he would soon become the bus driver's prospective husband.

"You kind of get that certain sign of love," Elbert said.

For three months, Broome-Elbert admits every time he rode her bus, she couldn't take her eyes off him.

"He just was well dressed. He looked nice, and he smelled good. I liked all of that," she said.

They started dating, and six months later, the blissful couple took off for getaway boat ride to Branson.

"I gave her a single rose," Elbert said.

Elbert, who served four years in the U.S. Army, six years in the Air Force and worked as a security guard at the time, also proposed.

"I told her baby you're the most amazing woman God had placed on the earth before me, and I would definitely want to spend the rest of my life with her," Elbert recalled.

Three years later, this Valentine's Day, Elbert who's also now a KC bus driver, is loving every minute, celebrating his sweetheart who he met on a city bus.

And of course, the couple spent the first half of their Valentine's Day where else? On the job.

"We just decided to come to work. We didn't mind. We like our jobs. You know, last week we both received Distinguished Driver Awards from KCATA," Broome-Elbert said.

"All I can say is this is it. She's beautiful and I love her. This is my life right here! I'm with her for the long haul," Elbert said.

"I love him, too. I think you can find love anywhere. I met 'Mr. Right' on a bus," Broome-Elbert said.