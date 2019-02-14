× KC’s award-winning American Restaurant offers special dining series with renowned chefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s greatest treasures, The American Restaurant in Crown Center, celebrated its birthday this Valentine’s Day!

It opened on Feb. 14, 1974, built by the founders of Hallmark, Joyce Hall and son Don, as a gift to the people of Kansas City. It’s exquisite architecture is jaw-dropping, winning the restaurant the coveted James Beard Design Icon Award in 2018.

Today, it’s primarily an event space, but there are a few events that are open to the public. There are select holidays along with dinners with award-winning chefs in their Concept Series.

FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith caught up with one of those featured chefs, Andreas Bagh, from Denmark. He landed his first job in a unique way.

“I was very lucky to start at one of the best restaurants in Copenhagen,” he said. “I basically knocked on the door and asked, ‘Do you need a student?’ and one month later, I was cooking in that kitchen.”

Since then, he’s been a part of many culinary teams that have received the distinguished Michelin stars. Now, he’s spending some time in Kansas City, preparing delicious meals at the American.

He cooked a special dish for FOX4, which features a few specialties of Denmark.

You can make reservations for the Concept Series by calling 816-245-7331 or sign up on The American’s website.