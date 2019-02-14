FOX4 Forecast: Strong cold front on the move!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front is on the move this morning but before it arrives we'll see highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Then we'll drop into the 20s this evening with windy conditions. Tomorrow a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY begins at 9am and lasts through midnight. That is the window for snow to fall which will create messy afternoon and evening driving conditions. More on the totals for this first round of snow in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page